No one injured in La Crosse apartment fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured Friday in a structure fire on Sixth Street in La Crosse, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at 12:53 p.m. Friday at Solberg Heights apartments, 215 Sixth St. S., in less than two minutes to find visible and audible fire alarms going off.

Occupants reported smoke on the sixth floor and fire crews located a small fire on the stove of one of the units. It was quickly extinguished by firefighters and maintenance workers.

The tenant and the tenant's pet were removed to a safe environment and the apartment sustained minimal damage.

The La Crosse Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0