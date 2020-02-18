No one injured in Monday fire in downtown La Crosse

No one was injured Monday in a fire on the fourth floor of the Gateway Terrace condominiums in downtown La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched at 9:18 a.m. to 100 N. Sixth St. and arrived within three minutes to find smoke and fire in a fourth-floor residence.

The sprinkler system was working and limited the fire's growth, according to the fire department.

The remaining fire was extinguished, living areas searched and smoke ventilated from the condo and adjoining hallway.

The condo suffered moderate smoke, fire and water damage and several others suffered water damage from the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

