Nobody injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island
Nobody injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island

The La Crosse Fire Department extinguished a fire at just before 1 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy French Island Generating Station

Firefighters arrived at about 12:56 a.m. at the plant at 200 Bainbridge St. to find a large machine inside the building on fire. It was quickly extinguished.

Crews contained the fire to the machine, and no one was injured.

