Nobody injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island

The La Crosse Fire Department extinguished a fire at just before 1 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy French Island Generating Station
Firefighters arrived at about 12:56 a.m. at the plant at 200 Bainbridge St. to find a large machine inside the building on fire. It was quickly extinguished.
You have free articles remaining.
Crews contained the fire to the machine, and no one was injured.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1979: Downtown La Crosse arson
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.