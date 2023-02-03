A police chase Jan. 16 in Jackson County has led to drug charges against a 39-year-old North Carolina man.

Vong Vang was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and eluding a police a officer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly after 8 a.m. in the town of Hixton for an equipment violation. The driver, later identified as Vang, allegedly fled law enforcement for eight miles on Hwy. 95 before pulling over shortly after crossing the Trempealeau County line.

The complaint says Vang tossed methamphetamine from the vehicle during the pursuit and that shards of the drug were found on Vang's clothing and inside the vehicle. The shards totaled 5.55 ounces and had a street value of $2,500-4,000.

Due to the unknown amount of methamphetamine Vang may have ingested prior to the stop, he was transported to a local hospital for observation. He was then transported to the Jackson County Jail, where is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Court records show Vang recently changed his address from Sparta to Hickory, North Carolina.

Vang has an adjourned initial appearance set for Feb. 13.