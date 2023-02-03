A police chase Jan. 16 in Jackson County has led to drug charges against a 39-year-old North Carolina man.
Vong Vang was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and eluding a police a officer.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly after 8 a.m. in the town of Hixton for an equipment violation. The driver, later identified as Vang, allegedly fled law enforcement for eight miles on Hwy. 95 before pulling over shortly after crossing the Trempealeau County line.
The complaint says Vang tossed methamphetamine from the vehicle during the pursuit and that shards of the drug were found on Vang's clothing and inside the vehicle. The shards totaled 5.55 ounces and had a street value of $2,500-4,000.
Due to the unknown amount of methamphetamine Vang may have ingested prior to the stop, he was transported to a local hospital for observation. He was then transported to the Jackson County Jail, where is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Court records show Vang recently changed his address from Sparta to Hickory, North Carolina.
Vang has an adjourned initial appearance set for Feb. 13.
From our files: Photos of bald eagles in the La Crosse area
Riverside Park
Feeling crowded by a nearby crow, a bald eagle takes flight in March 2019 from its perch in a Mississippi riverfront tree at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
Eagles hunt over the open water on the Black River near Airport Beach in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
An eagle catches lunch while fishing in La Crosse's Black River in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
An eagle soars over the Black River near Airport Beach.
Erik Daily
Riverside Park
An immature bald eagle hunts for dinner Tuesday over the Mississippi River near Riverside Park in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
A bald eagle snatches a fish from the Black River in La Crosse in this 2017 photo.
Tribune file photo
Copeland Park
A mature bald eagle soars over the Black River near La Crosse's Copeland Park in this 2016 photo.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
A bald eagle takes flight near the Black River in La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune file photo
Swift Creek
A bald eagle defends its meal from a mink on the ice near La Crosse's Swift Creek in this 2014 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Swift Creek
An eagle defends its meal from other eagles on ice near La Crosse's Swift Creek in this 2014 photo.
Lee newspapers File Photo
Isle la Plume
A bald eagle flies over a patch of open water on the Mississippi River near the La Crosse Municipal Harbor on Isle la Plume in this 2014 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Trout Run Trail
One of the famous Decorah bald eagles perches in a tree along the Trout Run Trail in northeast Iowa in this 2013 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle snatches a fish from the Mississippi River near La Crose's Riverside Park in this 2013 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Winona
A bald eagle is perched on a tree growing from the old railroad bridge on the Mississippi River near Winona, Minn., in this 2013 photo.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
French Island
An immature bald eagle takes off from water in a flooded field along Lakeshore Drive on French Island in this 2011 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Airport Beach
A bald eagle is perched in a tree north of Airport Beach on French Island in this 2008 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Pettibone Park
A bald eagle perches above Mississippi River backwaters in Pettibone Park in this 2001 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle soars above the trees near Riverside Park in this 2001 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle sits on the ice in front of Riverside Park scanning the open water of the Mississippi River in the last rays of the setting sun.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
