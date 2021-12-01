Northside La Crosse shooting injures one

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on La Crosse's north side Nov. 26.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, the incident occurred at Dewey's Side Street Saloon at 621 St. Paul St., where a firearm was reportedly discharged during an altercation. Police located the gunshot victim at the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
La Crosse police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and have yet to arrest a suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.