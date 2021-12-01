 Skip to main content
Northside La Crosse shooting injures one

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on La Crosse's north side Nov. 26.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, the incident occurred at Dewey's Side Street Saloon at 621 St. Paul St., where a firearm was reportedly discharged during an altercation. Police located the gunshot victim at the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

La Crosse police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and have yet to arrest a suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

