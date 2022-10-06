Nurse charged with sex crimes at Monroe County Jail

A nurse in the Monroe County Jail faces criminal charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an inmate.

Teresa Mae Fennigkoh, 53, West Salem was charged Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, one felony count of dispensing a prescribed drug without a prescription and one felony count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

According to the criminal complaint, Fenningkoh had sexual contact with an inmate on two separate occasions — July 16 and July 23.

During the first encounter, she and an inmate reportedly kissed and engaged in continuous physical contact for 18 minutes.

The second encounter with the same inmate reportedly showed Fennigkoh engaged in “some sort of continuous physical contact” with the inmate before she retrieved an item from a cabinet.

Police interviewed both the inmate and Fennigkoh. The inmate denied having sex with Fennigkoh, but the complaint says the inmate used text messages to brag about the encounters.

Fennigkoh was interviewed by police Aug. 17. She originally denied any sexual contact occurred and appeared to believe that the incidents weren’t caught on surveillance video. Police then informed Fennigkoh that her office window picked up a reflection of what occurred in the exam room even though it wasn’t in camera view. At that point, Fennigkoh reportedly had a look of shock on her face and began crying.

The complaint says Fennigkoh then admitted that sexual contact occurred and that she gave the inmate Wellbutrin pills. She also reportedly gave the inmate $1,000.

Another nurse at the jail told investigators that a chaperone normally accompanies an inmate to an exam. She said it’s highly unusual for a nurse to talk with a male inmate in the exam room for more than five minutes.

Fennigkoh was released Oct. 5 from the Monroe County Jail after posting a $5,000 cash bail. She has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.