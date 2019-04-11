Try 3 months for $3

Onalaska's assistant police chief was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after being named in connection with Sunday's drunk-driving arrest of the city’s fire chief.

City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch offered no further details Thursday regarding Assistant Police Chief Jeffery Cavender.

"At this time all I can state is that the assistant police chief is on paid administrative leave," Rindfleisch said.

Onalaska Fire Chief William D. Hayes, who is also on paid administrative leave, was arrested Sunday for a speed violation and drunken driving, according to the police report.

When police told Hayes why they stopped him, Hayes said, “Yeah, I’m the fire chief,” according to the complaint.

Hayes told police that he was just with Cavender and had a couple of beers, according to the police report.

Police asked Hayes if he had any other OWIs while handcuffing him. Hayes said no and proceeded to say, “You just ruined my career,” according to the police report.

“What I don’t understand is that I’m the fire chief and you’re going to do me this way,” Hayes said while performing the field sobriety test, which he failed. Police said Hayes admitted to consuming alcohol and that the officer could smell intoxicants.

Onalaska Police Chief Troy Miller requested that the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office take over the case “to ensure a fair and impartial proceeding for Mr. Hayes,” in a letter to Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County’s district attorney.

In 2018, the city of Somerton, Ariz., dismissed Cavender after the Somerton City Council voted 5-2 against renewing his contract because he didn't comply with several terms of the contract, according to News 11.

