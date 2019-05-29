An Onalaska company was evacuated for about three hours Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, police said.
IC System, a company located on the 300 block of Sand Lake Road, received a phone call threatening the business of there being a bomb in the building, police said.
Onalaska police and fire units were dispatched to the scene and evacuated the Center 90 complex, authorities said.
Police dogs from the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Onalaska units, police said.
Businesses were closed and employees were displaced for about three hours while authorities searched as a precaution, according to the press release.
Nothing suspicious was located and units were cleared from the scene at about 6:15 p.m.
This incident remains under investigation and police are not providing further information at this time.
