Onalaska defendant without attorney denied bail relief

A 52-year-old Onalaska man remains in jail without an attorney after having his request for a lower cash bond rejected.

Pedro M. McKee has been held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond since Dec. 11, when he was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

McKee's bid for a lower bail was declined by Judge Todd Bjerke during a Wednesday bond hearing.

McKee is indigent and qualifies for a public defender, but nearly 400 contacts have been made to obtain defense counsel without success. He told the court he needed to be released so he could help raise his son and care for sick relatives. He expressed frustration during the hearing.

"I'm innocent of this, and I can't even get an attorney," he said.

According to the criminal complaint, police found McKee with 29.1 grams of fentanyl, 8.2 grams of cocaine, 31.1 grams of methamphetamine, 16.6 grams of marijuana, $310 in cash, a box of needles and a glass pipe with white residue.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson argued against modifying the bond. She said McKee was free on bond from a previous drug charge when he was arrested in December.

"In this case, he showed signs of escalating his drug trafficking activity, which is a threat to public safety," she said.

Bjerke agreed with Nelson. He cited court records showing that McKee missed two court appearances in 2022.

"I'm finding you're a flight risk even if you show up (for court) on occasion," Bjerke said.

McKee's previous case dates back to June 1, 2022, when he was arrested for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. He was released from jail 12 days later after posting a $500 cash bond. His next scheduled court dates in that case are a Feb. 23 status conference and a July 1 pre-trial conference.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Assembly also approved putting on the April ballot a constitutional amendment to overhaul the state's bail system and an advisory referendum on work search requirements for public assistance. The Senate approved the measures on Tuesday. The Legislature will have until Tuesday to file the bail amendment with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be included on the April 4 ballot. The advisory referendum is slated to be on the ballot after passage. The bail amendment passed 73-22 with 10 Dems joining Republicans in favor. If approved by voters this spring, it would allow judges to consider more factors when assigning cash bail amounts for people who commit violent crimes. Under current law, judges are only able to consider the likelihood the defendant will appear in court.

Watch: https://wiseye.org/2023/01/19/wisconsin-state-assembly-floor-session-49

Subscribe: https://wiseye.org/newsletters

Donate: https://wiseye.org/donate

#wisconsineye #wisconsin #wipolitics #bailreform
Pedro McKee

McKee

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

