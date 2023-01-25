Onalaska defendant without attorney denied bail relief

A 52-year-old Onalaska man remains in jail without an attorney after having his request for a lower cash bond rejected.

Pedro M. McKee has been held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond since Dec. 11, when he was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

McKee's bid for a lower bail was declined by Judge Todd Bjerke during a Wednesday bond hearing.

McKee is indigent and qualifies for a public defender, but nearly 400 contacts have been made to obtain defense counsel without success. He told the court he needed to be released so he could help raise his son and care for sick relatives. He expressed frustration during the hearing.

"I'm innocent of this, and I can't even get an attorney," he said.

According to the criminal complaint, police found McKee with 29.1 grams of fentanyl, 8.2 grams of cocaine, 31.1 grams of methamphetamine, 16.6 grams of marijuana, $310 in cash, a box of needles and a glass pipe with white residue.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson argued against modifying the bond. She said McKee was free on bond from a previous drug charge when he was arrested in December.

"In this case, he showed signs of escalating his drug trafficking activity, which is a threat to public safety," she said.

Bjerke agreed with Nelson. He cited court records showing that McKee missed two court appearances in 2022.

"I'm finding you're a flight risk even if you show up (for court) on occasion," Bjerke said.

McKee's previous case dates back to June 1, 2022, when he was arrested for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. He was released from jail 12 days later after posting a $500 cash bond. His next scheduled court dates in that case are a Feb. 23 status conference and a July 1 pre-trial conference.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1940s 1941: Electric streetcar 1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps 1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair 1942: Kiddie Hour picnic 1942: Camp McCoy POW camp 1945: Longfellow School 1946: La Crosse YMCA 1947: School bus 1947: W.T. Grant 1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus 1948: Sears 1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery 1948: Grand Hotel 1948: Centennial parade