The Onalaska fire chief returned to work Friday after about two weeks on leave after a drunken-driving arrest.
Fire Chief William D. Hayes, who was placed on paid administrative leave by Mayor Joe Chilsen after he was arrested April 7 for drunken driving, has returned to active duty, City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch said.
Rindfleisch said the Police and Fire Commission would review Hayes’ case April 29 and decide on what action to take.
Hayes was pulled over for speeding early April 7 and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
It was Hayes’ first OWI offense, according to the criminal complaint, and police issued three separate citations: operating while intoxicated (driving under the influence), operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (driving under the influence) and exceeding speed zones, according to the complaint.
He will appear in traffic court May 2.
Hayes had told the officers who pulled him over that he had been drinking with the city's assistant police chief, Jeffery Cavender. Cavender also was suspended, then abruptly resigned last week.
