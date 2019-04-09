Try 3 months for $3

Onalaska's new fire chief is on paid administrative leave after being arrested Sunday morning for drunken driving.

Authorities stopped Fire Chief William D. Hayes, who was sworn in less than a year ago, for a speed violation and discovered he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:37 a.m., according to the police report.

Hayes was driving at about 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Second Avenue North, according to the police report. 

When police told Hayes why they stopped him, Hayes said, “Yeah, I’m the fire chief,” according to the complaint.

Police told him he was still required to obey the speed limit, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities then asked Hayes for proof of insurance.

Hayes told police, while searching for his insurance on his phone, that he was just with Jeffery Cavender, Onalaska’s assistant police chief, and had had a couple of beers, according to the police report.

Authorities had Hayes’ perform a field sobriety test, which he failed and, subsequently, arrested him, according to the complaint.

Hayes was given a breath test at the Onalaska Police Department which gave a result of 0.13 percent, according to police.

The legal blood-alcohol concentration is 0.08 percent or lower.

This is Hayes’ first OWI offense, according to the criminal complaint, and police issued three separate citations: operating while intoxicated (driving under the influence), operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (driving under the influence) and exceeding speed zones, according to the complaint.

Onalaska Police Chief Troy Miller requested that the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office take over the case “to ensure a fair and impartial proceeding for Mr. Hayes,” in a letter addressed to Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County's district attorney.

“Chief Hayes has been placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor due to the incident on Saturday night/Sunday morning,” city administrator Eric Rindfleisch said.

