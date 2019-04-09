Onalaska's new fire chief is on paid administrative leave after being arrested Sunday morning for drunken driving.
Authorities stopped Fire Chief William D. Hayes, who was sworn in less than a year ago, for a speed violation and discovered he was driving under the influence of alcohol at 4:37 a.m., according to the police report.
Hayes was driving at about 40 mph in a 25-mph zone on Second Avenue North, according to the police report.
When police told Hayes why they stopped him, Hayes said, “Yeah, I’m the fire chief,” according to the complaint.
Police told him he was still required to obey the speed limit, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities then asked Hayes for proof of insurance.
Hayes told police, while searching for his insurance on his phone, that he was just with
Jeffery Cavender, Onalaska’s assistant police chief, and had had a couple of beers, according to the police report.
Authorities had Hayes’ perform a field sobriety test, which he failed and, subsequently, arrested him, according to the complaint.
Hayes was given a breath test at the Onalaska Police Department which gave a result of 0.13 percent, according to police.
The legal blood-alcohol concentration is 0.08 percent or lower.
This is Hayes’ first OWI offense, according to the criminal complaint, and police issued three separate citations: operating while intoxicated (driving under the influence), operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (driving under the influence) and exceeding speed zones, according to the complaint.
Onalaska Police Chief Troy Miller requested that the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office take over the case “to ensure a fair and impartial proceeding for Mr. Hayes,” in a letter addressed to Tim Gruenke, La Crosse County's district attorney.
“Chief Hayes has been placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor due to the incident on Saturday night/Sunday morning,” city administrator Eric Rindfleisch said.
William J. Kraus
William J. Kraus
, 35, no permanent address, was charged April 9 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police called Kraus' probation and, subsequently, took Kraus into custody where they found 2.1 grams of drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Anthony K. Clay
Anthony K. Clay
, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 9 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse) and possession of cocaine. Police arrested Clay for repeatedly harassing and disturbing his ex-girlfriend at her home and work, according to the complaint.
Zue S. Vang
Zue S. Vang, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Vang after discovering 15.1 grams of a white crystallized substance, 188 grams of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash in a residence on the 1400 block of Green Bay Street, according to the complaint.
Julia L. Hedum
Julia L. Hedum, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Police took Hedum into custody for a warrant and discovered a package weighing 51.3 grams that tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the complaint.
James A. Conner III
James A. Conner III, 43, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with manufacturing/delivering THC, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Police discovered 63.8 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine in the vehicle Conner was driving and, subsequently, arrested Conner after authorities were granted a GPS warrant as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police. Conner said police planted the drugs on him, according to the complaint.
Montrell D. Elmore
Montrell D. Elmore, 38, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 with felony bail jumping (alcohol). Police arrested Elmore for violating his bond condition, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Walter D. Walker, 25, of La Crosse, was charged April 8 as a fugitive. Police took Walker into custody for an arrest warrant issued by the state of Mississippi, according to the complaint.
Justin L. Shaffer
Justin L. Shaffer, 21, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with two counts of felony bail jumping, attempting felony bail jumping (internet access), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Police were arresting Shaffer for violating a bond condition, during which Shaffer yelled profanities at law enforcement officers and ignored orders to place his hands behind his back, according to police. Authorities also discovered 2 grams of what’s believed to be marijuana, according to the complaint.
Christopher P. Polus
Christopher P. Polus, 41, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Polus was arrested for several active warrants, according to the complaint.
Forest Knutson
Forest Knutson, 24, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Knutson for a probation warrant.
Courtney R. Craig
Courtney R. Craig, 40, of La Crosse, was charged April 5 with misdemeanor theft and uttering a forgery, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Craig after she used checks on accounts that were either closed or frozen, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of La Crosse, was charged April 4 with possession of narcotic drugs. Police arrested Basley for a La Crosse County warrant and discovered about 3.4 grams of drugs on her, according to the complaint.
Long Yang
Long Yang, 25, Coon Valley, was charged April 3 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Yang sold 1.5 grams of methamphetamine Sept. 3, 2018, and 3.5 grams of meth Sept. 25, 2018, according to the complaint.
Dennis Henry
Dennis C. Henry, 68, Onalaska, was charged April 3 with felony bail jumping. A preliminary breath test showed Henry had a .011 percent blood-alcohol content April 2, according to the criminal complaint.
Kevin Vue
Kevin Vue, 24, no permanent address, was charged April 2 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to flee or elude an officer, a repeat offender. Police arrested Vue for a valid probation warrant, according to the report.
Linda J. Page
Linda J. Page, 65, of Onalaska, was charged April 2 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Police arrested Page after she stole items with an estimated value of $160 from a store, according to the complaint.
Cameron L. Stanek
Cameron L. Stanek, 30, of La Crosse, was charged April 1 with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and resisting an officer. Police arrested Stanek after he physically assaulted a woman by putting her in a headlock, according to the complaint.
John P. Young
John P. Young, 33, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Police arrested Young after physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Lucas M. Carpenter
Lucas M. Carpenter, 35, of Onalaska, was charged April 1 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of illegally obtained prescription, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Carpenter after being tipped off that he was selling drugs and subsequently discovering about 3 grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone, according to the complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.