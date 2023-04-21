A 43-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of assault after a March 19 incident in the town of Onalaska left the victim needing stitches.

Corey J. Fortner was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Petticoat Junction tavern, where police encountered a person bleeding profusely from the ear. An officer on the scene reported that “cartilage appeared broken … and the cartilage was bending where the wound was.”

The victim said he had stepped outside to smoke when Fortner approached him. The victim said Fortner called him a vulgar name and that Fortner accused the victim of “picking on him.” The victim said Fortner confused him with someone else. The victim said he didn’t know Fortner and had seen him just once before. The complaint says Fortner had recently moved to Onalaska from another state.

The victim told police he tried to get away, but Fortner began punching him on the left side of his head before he could get inside his vehicle and shut the door. The victim said he was struck four times until several people intervened to pull Fortner away.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where two stitches were required to close the wound.

Fortner turned himself in March 19 at the La Crosse County Jail. He told police he had spoken to a lawyer and was unwilling to discuss the incident with police.

Fortner is free on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court appearance is an April 25 preliminary hearing.