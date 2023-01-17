Onalaska man accused of child porn released on bond

A 34-year-old Onalaska man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography is free on bail.

Anthony Schmidt was released from the La Crosse County Jail Jan. 13 after posting a $10,000 cash bond. The bond was posted after La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine lowered the cash bond from $50,000. Schmidt had been held in the jail since Jan. 6.

According to prosecutors, Schmidt had exchanged numerous photos and videos of children as young as 5 being subjected to sexually graphic activity. He reportedly asked other users if they had “young” or “younger” images.

The complaint says the files were exchanged at both his home and workplace.

Schmidt waived his right to a preliminary hearing Jan. 13. His next court dates are a Jan. 27 pre-trial conference and a May 18 status conference.

