Onalaska man accused of dealing fentanyl, cocaine

An alleged drug dealer is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Michael A. Wilson Jr., 44, Onalaska, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were informed that Dubuque, Iowa, police arrested a man who reportedly told investigators that he drove several times from Dubuque to La Crosse to purchase drugs from Wilson.

La Crosse and Dubuque police used a confidential informant to set up a drug transaction with Wilson. The informant, along with a woman who was a target of the investigation, left Dubuque July 21 and reportedly drove to Monitor Street in La Crosse, where Wilson met the two and allegedly sold them 10 grams of fentanyl. The two then drove back to Dubuque, where they were met by Dubuque police.

Police arrested Wilson July 28 in La Crosse and obtained a knock-and-announce search warrant for his Onalaska residence at 638 11th Ave. South. The search allegedly recovered 96 grams of fentanyl, 83 grams of cocaine, 8.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a blender, packing supplies, baggies and a money counter.

The complaint says La Crosse police had suspected for several years that Wilson was a major drug dealer in the area. However, police have had difficulty getting people to testify against Wilson. He allegedly threatened potential witnesses with death or bodily harm if they talked to police. The complaint says Wilson acquired the nickname "Murdering Marcus."

Judge Gloria Doyle rejected a defense request to have Wilson's bail reduced or converted to a signature bond. She scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 8.