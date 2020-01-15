You are the owner of this article.
Onalaska man accused of firing three shots at La Crosse duplex in September
An Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a La Crosse duplex in September after results from the State Crime Lab matched the bullets to his gun.

Norman Her, 29, was caught on video firing three rounds at a duplex near Fifth Avenue and Johnson Street on Sept. 12 and stealing a split cowling, or engine cover, from a vehicle outside, according to the criminal complaint. Surveillance shows a man matching Her’s description.

The three shots were found in three locations: the second story of one side of the duplex, the entrance of the other and the northeast corner of the duplex. One round traveled through the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle outside and ended up lodged in the couch inside.

Her was stopped Sept. 14 by police and had the cowling and a .380 pistol in his car, according to the complaint. Her said he knew nothing of the firearm, then said “he has a thick wallet so he would not realize he was sitting on a firearm,” according to the complaint.

Police recovered the gun and the bullet found in the couch and a shell casing found in the vehicle and submitted them to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for testing, which confirmed the projectile found in the couch was shot out of the pistol.

Her was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime and theft of movable property.

Her has seven open cases in two counties in Wisconsin, which include allegations of carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and several domestic violence allegations, according to court records. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Scott Horne.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

