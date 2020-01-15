Onalaska man accused of firing three shots at La Crosse duplex in September

An Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a La Crosse duplex in September after results from the State Crime Lab matched the bullets to his gun.

Norman Her, 29, was caught on video firing three rounds at a duplex near Fifth Avenue and Johnson Street on Sept. 12 and stealing a split cowling, or engine cover, from a vehicle outside, according to the criminal complaint. Surveillance shows a man matching Her’s description.

The three shots were found in three locations: the second story of one side of the duplex, the entrance of the other and the northeast corner of the duplex. One round traveled through the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle outside and ended up lodged in the couch inside.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her was stopped Sept. 14 by police and had the cowling and a .380 pistol in his car, according to the complaint. Her said he knew nothing of the firearm, then said “he has a thick wallet so he would not realize he was sitting on a firearm,” according to the complaint.

Police recovered the gun and the bullet found in the couch and a shell casing found in the vehicle and submitted them to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for testing, which confirmed the projectile found in the couch was shot out of the pistol.