Onalaska man accused of recording people using restroom

A 61-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of recording employees using the restroom at a business he owns in Onalaska.

James B. Dinsmoor was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with four felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee of Dinsmoor Strategies said he entered a bathroom normally used by employees Jan. 10, when he noticed a camera hidden inside a decorative figurine. He said the camera was recording when he found it. He removed the camera and turned it over to police later that afternoon.

The employee told police that Dinsmoor operates the business from his home. He said the business has five employees and that he had been working there for six months.

The complaint says 261 photos and 124 videos of at least four different men using the bathroom were located on the camera, which was connected to Wi-Fi and Dinsmoor's home. The complaint also says there was a recording of an employee changing into a suit provided by Dinsmoor.

Police made contact with Dinsmoor at his home later in the evening. The complaint says Dinsmoor first told police he originally bought the camera to track packages and monitor "porch pirates." He said he later moved the camera to the bathroom to make sure a plumber correctly fixed a water issue.

The complaint says Dinsmoor, under further questioning, admitted the device was installed to record people inside the bathroom. He reportedly told police, "It's to look at people. It's terrible."

Dinsmoor reportedly told police he had been recording employees in the restroom for the past six months. The complaint says the photos date from Aug. 20, 2021, to Sept. 1, 2022, and the dates of the videos range from June 28, 2021, to Jan. 10.

Police obtained a search warrant and seized a MacBook computer, cell phone, USB drives and two wireless cameras. The complaint says police also found the figurine, which has been moved from above the toilet to the sink.

Dinsmoore was released by police on a signature bond, and he voluntarily turned himself in to police Jan. 11. His next court date is a Jan. 27 preliminary hearing.

