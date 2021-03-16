Onalaska man accused of spitting on police officer, damaging property

A 40-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after three incidents spanning Jan. 24 to March 16.

Travis W. Kidd was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of discharging bodily fluids on a public safety officer and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, the first incident occurred Jan. 24 in the town of Onalaska, where Kidd reportedly dragged a chest freezer outside and destroyed other property inside the residence.

The second incident occurred March 11, when police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to Mayo Health System in La Crosse. The complaint says Kidd was in the hospital lobby and refusing to leave. A social worker told police that Kidd had been transported to the hospital earlier in the day with anxiety issues. Kidd stated he no longer needed medical attention and headed to the lobby. He reportedly refused to wear a mask while waiting for a cab ride and was told by hospital staff to leave.

