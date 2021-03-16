Onalaska man accused of spitting on police officer, damaging property

A 40-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after three incidents spanning Jan. 24 to March 16.
Travis W. Kidd was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of discharging bodily fluids on a public safety officer and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, the first incident occurred Jan. 24 in the town of Onalaska, where Kidd reportedly dragged a chest freezer outside and destroyed other property inside the residence.
The second incident occurred March 11, when police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to Mayo Health System in La Crosse. The complaint says Kidd was in the hospital lobby and refusing to leave. A social worker told police that Kidd had been transported to the hospital earlier in the day with anxiety issues. Kidd stated he no longer needed medical attention and headed to the lobby. He reportedly refused to wear a mask while waiting for a cab ride and was told by hospital staff to leave.
The complaint says Kidd still refused to leave after police arrived. He was handcuffed and escorted from the lobby. Police originally planned to transport Kidd to the La Crosse County Jail but decided to take him to Gundersen Health due to his escalating behavior and mood swings. The complaint says Kidd objected to going to Gundersen. He demanded transport to the jail and reportedly said, "What do I gotta do to get charges?"
The complaint says Kidd refused to exit the vehicle after it arrived at Gundersen and spit in the face of an officer.
The third incident occurred March 16 in the town of Onalaska, where Kidd reportedly broke into a residence by damaging a window. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail, where he is being held on $500 cash bond ordered by Judge Scott Horne.
