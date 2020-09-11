Onalaska man accused of stabbing man seven times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was charged with aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon and accused of stabbing a man seven times at an Onalaska motel shortly after midnight Friday.

James Dan Gallagher, 56, was seen slashing tires in the parking lot of Stoney Creek Inn, according to the criminal complaint. Gallagher attempted to flee the area and reached a fenced area where he was confronted by one of the pursuers.

There was a struggle, and the two ended up on the Hwy. 16 median, where several other people were able to control Gallagher until police arrived.

During the scuffle, the victim suffered seven stab wounds — one to the abdomen, one to the left side of his torso, one to the hip, one to the left outer thigh, two to the left side of his back and one to his left buttock.

All wounds were approximately a half-inch, which the victim said caused him considerable discomfort. He also suffered an abrasion to his right knee. He was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health.

Gallagher sustained two small wounds to his forehead, two cuts to his left hand, one cut on the back of his left thumb and a cut to his left palm. He also had abrasions on his elbow and knee.