Eric Lawrence Olson Eric Lawrence Olson, 47, of Holmen, was charged Nov. 27 with possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing and disposal of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing. Police searched Olson’s home in August and found a number of items commonly used to make meth, including coffee filters, burnt bottles, lighter fluid and lithium that had been extracted from batteries, according to the complaint.

Jordan Zimmerman Jordan Zimmerman, 28, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 21 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse. Zimmerman screamed at the victim, grabbed her wrists and prevented her from leaving their residence on Nov. 14, according to the complaint.

Dalandis Kemp Dalandis Kemp, 26, of 1022 Fifth Ave. S. was charged Nov. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp was found in possession of heroin in June during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.

Michael Paul Michael Paul, 21, of Ettrick, was charged Nov. 21 with felony bail jumping as a repeater. Paul violated his bond to not have contact with anyone younger than 16 by staying at the home of his girlfriend and her children, according to the complaint.

April Radde April Radde, 39, of De Soto was charged Nov. 21 with felony theft. Radde stole more than $30,000 from her employer between 2015 to 2107 through unauthorized purchases and payments and incorrect paycheck amounts, according to the complaint.

Timothy K. Fisher Timothy K. Fisher, 51, of 1408 Jackson St., was charged Nov. 20 with substantial battery (domestic abuse). Fisher punched his sister in the mouth after she asked him to move a pickup truck, causing minor injuries, according to the complaint.

Chase A. Cottrell Chase A. Cottrell, 17, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 20 with robbery with use of force. Cottrell is accused of attempting to rob a 69-year-old woman walking along Market Street on Oct. 21, and inflicting minor injuries. Minutes later, Cottrell robbed an 81-year-old woman walking along Eighth and Adams streets, according to the complaint.

Corey C. Johnson Corey C. Johnson, 39, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Nov. 20 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). Johnson struck an 11-year-old boy on multiple occasions and was rough with the boy’s 2-year-old brother and infant sister, according to the complaint.

Denise Oliver Denise A. Oliver, 48, of Bangor was charged Nov. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oliver had 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of marijuana and several glass pipes in her vehicle during a July 6 traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Joshua Bledsoe Joshua Bledsoe, 30, of Portage, Wis., was charged Nov. 14 with stalking, burglary of a building or dwelling and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, all charges of domestic abuse. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe entered the home of the mother of his children, with whom he is ordered to have no contact, and left a threatening note under her bed, according to the complaint.

Calvin Fossedal Calvin Fossedal, 60, of West Salem was charged Nov. 14 with operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in blood, both as fifth or sixth offenses. Fossedal was stopped while driving erratically Oct. 28 and confessed to smoking marijuana while driving and failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

Scott Windbiel Scott Windbiel, 43, of 711 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Windbiel was found with between 25 to 30 used syringes and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack Nov. 14, according to the complaint.

Monica A. Thompson Monica A. Thompson, 20, of 1008 State St. was charged Nov. 13 with battery to a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer. Thompson got into an argument with officers during a medical call on Monday. She struck one of the officers and later spat in his face, according to the complaint.

Monica L. Vian Monica L. Vian, 40, of Sparta was charged Nov. 13 with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime. Vian was arrested for her part in forging checks at two La Crosse Kwik Trips in July, according to the complaint.

Sarah M. Frost Sarah M. Frost, 37, of 803 Moore St. was charged Nov. 13 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). On Nov. 4, Frost called police to report that teenage boy had been “belligerent and defiant.” Frost, who appeared to be drunk that evening, had wrestled and choked him after he went to Walmart to get bread, according to the complaint.

Kevin Burkhalter Kevin Burkhalter, 45, of Tomah was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a third offenses, and on this occasion with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer. Burkhalter was pulled over for speeding Oct. 26 and had an open container of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint.

Matthew Copus Matthew Copus, 36, of 2203 Charles St., was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a restricted controlled substance in blood, both as a fourth offense; possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and THC, all as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeater. Copus was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while driving with a revoked license March 1 and had both drugs in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Tara A. Hoffman Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Nov. 7 with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local Festival Foods, according to the criminal complaint.

