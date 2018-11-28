An Onalaska man is accused of choking a woman until she couldn't breathe, leaving her neck bruised and scratched.
Manuel Grenert, 20, was charged Wednesday with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse after an incident with his ex-girlfriend.
The victim invited her ex, Grenert, to her home Saturday, and after the two had intercourse he became enraged after stating he had seen a video on her phone of her with another man, according to the complaint. Grenert threw the phone at the wall, leaving a hole, and grabbed the victim's hair, ripping out several strands while he held her down on the bed.
When the victim backed into a corner, Grenert knocked her to the ground and choked her with two hands for a duration of four seconds, according to the complaint, and then choked her a second time after she slapped him, this time for about 10 seconds, causing her to be unable to breathe. The victim told officers "her eyes rolled back in her head and she began seeing stars."
After briefly letting the victim up, Grenert slapped her, causing her to fall to the ground and he began choking her a third time, according to the complaint. Grenert then kicked the victim in the abdomen and back while she attempted to fight back. The victim stated her pain at the time was "approximately a 7 out of 10."
The victim was left with bruises to her back, inner thigh, elbow, knee and neck, as well as scratches, as recorded by photos of the injuries taken by a responding officer.
When contacted by officers Nov. 27, Grenert said he and the victim had a "lengthy argument and it was slightly aggressive and heated" and "he knew he had done wrong," according to the complaint.
Grenert denied choking the victim and stated he did not want to incriminate himself, telling officers, "If I'm under arrest, then arrest me," according to the complaint.
Judge Scott Horne set a signature bond at $1,000 Wednesday and ordered no contact with the victim.
Eric Lawrence Olson, 47, of Holmen, was charged Nov. 27 with possession of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing and disposal of waste from methamphetamine manufacturing. Police searched Olson’s home in August and found a number of items commonly used to make meth, including coffee filters, burnt bottles, lighter fluid and lithium that had been extracted from batteries, according to the complaint.
Craig R. Hanville
Clifton Traywick
Trevor J. Mitchell
Stevon D. Thompson
Emmanuel Hunt
Billy R. Atwell
Thomas Hamilton Jr.
Jordan Zimmerman
Jordan Zimmerman, 28, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 21 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse. Zimmerman screamed at the victim, grabbed her wrists and prevented her from leaving their residence on Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
Dalandis Kemp
Dalandis Kemp, 26, of 1022 Fifth Ave. S. was charged Nov. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp was found in possession of heroin in June during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Johnathon Steele
Michael Paul
Michael Paul, 21, of Ettrick, was charged Nov. 21 with felony bail jumping as a repeater. Paul violated his bond to not have contact with anyone younger than 16 by staying at the home of his girlfriend and her children, according to the complaint.
April Radde
April Radde, 39, of De Soto was charged Nov. 21 with felony theft. Radde stole more than $30,000 from her employer between 2015 to 2107 through unauthorized purchases and payments and incorrect paycheck amounts, according to the complaint.
Andrew M. Plum
Benjamin W. Thoreson
Timothy K. Fisher
Timothy K. Fisher, 51, of 1408 Jackson St., was charged Nov. 20 with substantial battery (domestic abuse). Fisher punched his sister in the mouth after she asked him to move a pickup truck, causing minor injuries, according to the complaint.
Jaimylee R. Buss
Chase A. Cottrell
Chase A. Cottrell, 17, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 20 with robbery with use of force. Cottrell is accused of attempting to rob a 69-year-old woman walking along Market Street on Oct. 21, and inflicting minor injuries. Minutes later, Cottrell robbed an 81-year-old woman walking along Eighth and Adams streets, according to the complaint.
Ariel C. Waddell
Robert W. Bailey
Corey C. Johnson
Corey C. Johnson, 39, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Nov. 20 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). Johnson struck an 11-year-old boy on multiple occasions and was rough with the boy’s 2-year-old brother and infant sister, according to the complaint.
Austen Mader
Cody Hansen
Denise Oliver
Denise A. Oliver, 48, of Bangor was charged Nov. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oliver had 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of marijuana and several glass pipes in her vehicle during a July 6 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Filemon Hernandez
Blong Vue
Treyvonte Board
Benjamin Devine
Joseph Weaver Jr.
Tyrone Eagon
Joshua Bledsoe
Joshua Bledsoe, 30, of Portage, Wis., was charged Nov. 14 with stalking, burglary of a building or dwelling and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, all charges of domestic abuse. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe entered the home of the mother of his children, with whom he is ordered to have no contact, and left a threatening note under her bed, according to the complaint.
Jordan Henke
Calvin Fossedal
Calvin Fossedal, 60, of West Salem was charged Nov. 14 with operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in blood, both as fifth or sixth offenses. Fossedal was stopped while driving erratically Oct. 28 and confessed to smoking marijuana while driving and failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.
Scott Windbiel
Scott Windbiel, 43, of 711 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Windbiel was found with between 25 to 30 used syringes and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
Bailey J. Hedum
Monica A. Thompson
Monica A. Thompson, 20, of 1008 State St. was charged Nov. 13 with battery to a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer. Thompson got into an argument with officers during a medical call on Monday. She struck one of the officers and later spat in his face, according to the complaint.
Heidi L. Wilson
Monica L. Vian
Monica L. Vian, 40, of Sparta was charged Nov. 13 with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime. Vian was arrested for her part in forging checks at two La Crosse Kwik Trips in July, according to the complaint.
Dwayne K. Rodgers
Sarah M. Frost
Sarah M. Frost, 37, of 803 Moore St. was charged Nov. 13 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). On Nov. 4, Frost called police to report that teenage boy had been “belligerent and defiant.” Frost, who appeared to be drunk that evening, had wrestled and choked him after he went to Walmart to get bread, according to the complaint.
Connor M. Dwight
Mathew G. Docken
Kevin Burkhalter
Kevin Burkhalter, 45, of Tomah was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a third offenses, and on this occasion with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer. Burkhalter was pulled over for speeding Oct. 26 and had an open container of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint.
Matthew Copus
Matthew Copus, 36, of 2203 Charles St., was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a restricted controlled substance in blood, both as a fourth offense; possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and THC, all as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeater. Copus was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while driving with a revoked license March 1 and had both drugs in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jesse Kirk
Darrell Gosa
Tara A. Hoffman
Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Nov. 7 with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local Festival Foods, according to the criminal complaint.
Ontario D. Lowery
Nicholas Adam Parker
Jayde Anderson
David L. Brandt
Kong Yang
Cody J. Kneifl
Christopher D. Austin
Timothy Dion Holzer
Thai Nmi Yang
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Eric R. Seney
Dale L. Onsager
Charles E. Higgins
Bradley R. Hansen
Kelly R. Knudtson
Gary Cook III
Danielle McGinnis and Jack Scheske
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.