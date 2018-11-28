Try 1 month for 99¢

An Onalaska man is accused of choking a woman until she couldn't breathe, leaving her neck bruised and scratched.

Manuel Grenert, 20, was charged Wednesday with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse after an incident with his ex-girlfriend. 

The victim invited her ex, Grenert, to her home Saturday, and after the two had intercourse he became enraged after stating he had seen a video on her phone of her with another man, according to the complaint. Grenert threw the phone at the wall, leaving a hole, and grabbed the victim's hair, ripping out several strands while he held her down on the bed.

When the victim backed into a corner, Grenert knocked her to the ground and choked her with two hands for a duration of four seconds, according to the complaint, and then choked her a second time after she slapped him, this time for about 10 seconds, causing her to be unable to breathe. The victim told officers "her eyes rolled back in her head and she began seeing stars." 

After briefly letting the victim up, Grenert slapped her, causing her to fall to the ground and he began choking her a third time, according to the complaint. Grenert then kicked the victim in the abdomen and back while she attempted to fight back. The victim stated her pain at the time was "approximately a 7 out of 10."

The victim was left with bruises to her back, inner thigh, elbow, knee and neck, as well as scratches, as recorded by photos of the injuries taken by a responding officer.

When contacted by officers Nov. 27, Grenert said he and the victim had a "lengthy argument and it was slightly aggressive and heated" and "he knew he had done wrong," according to the complaint.

Grenert denied choking the victim and stated he did not want to incriminate himself, telling officers, "If I'm under arrest, then arrest me," according to the complaint.

Judge Scott Horne set a signature bond at $1,000 Wednesday and ordered no contact with the victim.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

