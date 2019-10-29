An Onalaska man is accused of suffocating a woman who was pregnant with his child.
Randle K. Reynolds, 29, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. Together, the charges carry more than seven years of potential prison time.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 10, police were called to a residence on the 110 block of Second Avenue North in Onalaska, where witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming.
The woman told officers that she and Reynolds had been having an argument, and that he began throwing her belongings out of the house. When she tried to call someone, Reynolds grabbed her phone and threw it, breaking it.
As the argument continued, Reynolds pinned the woman to the floor and covered her mouth with his hand. The woman said he applied pressure for a couple minutes, and only stopped when she communicated that she couldn’t breathe.
Caitlin E. Rogers, 22, of 2008 Miller. St., was charged Oct. 29 with possession of methamphetamine. Rogers was arrested after officers responded to reports of a woman, unable to breathe, lying in a parking lot near 1900 S. Seventh St. Rogers told officers that she had used meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Heather Zierfus, 42, of La Crosse was charged Oct. 25 with possession of methamphetamine. Zierfus had methamphetamine in her pocket Oct. 24, according to the complaint.
David Munson, 21, of Winona, Minn., was charged Oct. 25 with robbery with use of force. Munson hit a man in a bar restroom Sept. 29 and stole $30 from the victim, according to the complaint.
Dennis Sharpe, 27, of Hatfield, Minn., was charged Oct. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeater. Sharpe had syringes, a digital scale and methamphetamine in his vehicle Oct. 24, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, of Holmen, was charged Oct. 24 with felony forgery. Yang, an employee of the Subway store on Holmen Drive, was recorded by a security camera pulling suspected counterfeit bills from his pocket and making change with them from the cash drawer, according to the criminal complaint.
Ethan C. Wroblewski, 26, of Stevens Point, was charged Oct. 23 with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Wroblewski was arrested after striking a man with whom he was having an argument as they drove home from a bar, according to the criminal complaint.
Daryl N. Knox, 35, of 1305 S. Sixth St., was charged Oct. 23 with disorderly conduct (domestic abuse), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse) and felony bail jumping. Knox attacked a woman as she attempted to drive away from a Kwik Trip, pulling her hair and punching her, according to the criminal complaint.
Anthony K. Rutkowski Jr., 49, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Rutkowski drove to Kwik Trip with intoxicated despite being prohibited from driving due to a previous OWI conviction, according to the complaint, and a preliminary breath test showed he had had a 0.126% blood-alcohol concentration.
Edward J. O’Brien, 45, Holmen, was charged Oct. 17 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. O’Brien was pulled over for weaving in his lane Sept. 29 and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint. He had a 0.205% blood-alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test.
Bralon Tabor and Corey Martin Jr.
Bralon M. Tabor, 20, Detroit and Corey Martin Jr., 31, Inkster, Mich., both were charged Oct. 15 with identity theft for financial gain and possession of THC. Tabor and Martin used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at several gas stations in Wisconsin and Iowa, and had marijuana in their car when pulled over Oct. 10 for speeding, according to the complaint.
Stephen M. Walz, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Walz had 2.5 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to the complaint.
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
