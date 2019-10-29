{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man is accused of suffocating a woman who was pregnant with his child.

Randle K. Reynolds, 29, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Tuesday with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. Together, the charges carry more than seven years of potential prison time.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 10, police were called to a residence on the 110 block of Second Avenue North in Onalaska, where witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming.

The woman told officers that she and Reynolds had been having an argument, and that he began throwing her belongings out of the house. When she tried to call someone, Reynolds grabbed her phone and threw it, breaking it.

As the argument continued, Reynolds pinned the woman to the floor and covered her mouth with his hand. The woman said he applied pressure for a couple minutes, and only stopped when she communicated that she couldn’t breathe.

Officers found scratches and red marks on the woman’s arms and a small cut on her hand. She also complained of neck pain.

The woman told police that she was four months pregnant with Reynolds’ child.

