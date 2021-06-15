Onalaska man accused of theft, drug offenses

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against an Onalaska man accused of theft and drug dealing.
Torek C. Inderberg faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, the La Crosse Sheriff's Office was called to a Pineview Drive address in the town of Onalaska, where a resident told police that Inderberg stole multiple tools from a shed.
Police obtained a June 7 search warrant for Inderberg's city of Onalaska residence and reportedly recovered five of the items, including a propane tank, two BTU heaters, an industrial water hose and a grinder. Inderberg wasn't present at the time of the search.
On June 9, the complaint says police observed a vehicle operated by Inderberg parked at his residence. Police followed Inderberg after he pulled away and initiated a traffic stop.
The complaint says Inderberg was arrested for three open felony bonds. Police observed a glass pipe on the floorboard, which was cited as probable cause to search the vehicle. Police allegedly found a second glass pipe with burned residue and two plastic baggies containing 20.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Inderberg has an initial court appearance set for June 22.