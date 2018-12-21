SPARTA — An Onalaska man was arrested Friday after authorities say he threatened employees at the Monroe County Justice Center.
Michael Hanson, 33, called the clerk of courts at about 9 a.m. Friday, threatening to harm county employees if he was forced to come in and "pay his warrant," according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Hanson was taken into custody without incident in Onalaska and is in the Monroe County Jail, where charges of making terrorist threats are pending. The justice center was placed on lockdown during the incident.
Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were the Sparta Police Department, Onalaska Police Department and the Monroe County 911 Communication Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.