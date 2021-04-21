Onalaska man accused of trading child pornography

Curtis H. Singletary
Steve Rundio
A 25-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with trading sexually explicit images and videos of children. Curtis H. Singletary faces felony charges of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Police Department was tipped off that a user of an instant messaging site had uploaded photos of “child sexual exploitation material.” The site gave police an ISP address that was traced to Singletary’s Onalaska residence. Investigators determined that Singletary traded sexually explicit photos and videos of minors with six different users.
Police arrested Singletary April 20 and obtained a search warrant for his residence. The complaint says a laptop computer was seized and that police anticipate additional warrants being sent to the messaging site.
Singletary was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine with provisions that prohibit him from having contact with minors or using the internet for anything other than work or court-related purposes.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in March
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw, 23, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Baker-Shaw was found with 3.3 grams of methamphetamine during a March 29 traffic stop in West Salem. She was released on a signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Justin A. Lunsford
Justin A. Lunsford, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Lunsford was found with heroin after police responded to a March 25 drug overdose at a La Crosse hotel. Lunsford was released on a $500 signature bond
Steve Rundio
Samuel J. Becker
Samuel J. Becker, 28, Holmen, was charged possessing an illegal article. According to the criminal complaint, he was found with a bag of marijuana March 25 during the booking process at the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Cody Barrett Samson
Cody Barrett Samson, 36, Onalaska, was charged with battery to a medical care provider. According to the criminal complaint, Samson punched a paramedic in the face during a March 19 ambulance transport and left the paramedic with a visibly swollen nose. Samson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Lane R. Weidner
County Circuit Court:
Lane R. Weidner, 55, La Crosse, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the criminal complaint, Weidner is a lifetime registrant who failed to reply to an April 13, 2020, registration letter and repeated follow-up notices. He has an initial court appearance set for April 13.
Steve Rundio
Son Sami
Son Sami, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Sami was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Raece M. Flick
Raece M. Flick, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 13 noise complaint at 3427 Elm Dr. in La Crosse and found Flick with two hypodermic needles and a piece of crumpled wax paper containing heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Shawna M. Delyea
Shawna M. Delyea, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Delyea was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kendhammer was found with methamphetamine during a March 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Amber N. Biamonte
Amber N. Biamonte, 29, Viroqua, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a short-barreled rifle. According to the criminal complaint, Biamonte was found with a 20-gauge sawed-off Savage Arms shotgun during a March 6 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was a released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Cory W. Tharpe
Cory W. Tharpe, 42, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Tharpe entered an unattended running vehicle in La Crosse and drove away March 3. Police located Tharpe inside the vehicle a short time later. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Phillip J. Madison
Phillip J. Madison, 52, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Madison was found with .6 grams of heroin after police responded to a March 1 domestic dispute at a motel on Rose Street in La Crosse. He was released from the county jail after posting a $100 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Milo V. Newton II
Milo V. Newton II, 41, La Farge, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Newton was found with 4.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 27 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Aspen Kalina
Aspen Kalina, 29, Blair, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .4 grams of heroin and a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine residue during a Nov. 13 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
