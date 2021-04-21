Onalaska man accused of trading child pornography

A 25-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with trading sexually explicit images and videos of children. Curtis H. Singletary faces felony charges of child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse Police Department was tipped off that a user of an instant messaging site had uploaded photos of “child sexual exploitation material.” The site gave police an ISP address that was traced to Singletary’s Onalaska residence. Investigators determined that Singletary traded sexually explicit photos and videos of minors with six different users.

Police arrested Singletary April 20 and obtained a search warrant for his residence. The complaint says a laptop computer was seized and that police anticipate additional warrants being sent to the messaging site.

Singletary was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine with provisions that prohibit him from having contact with minors or using the internet for anything other than work or court-related purposes.

