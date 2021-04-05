Onalaska man arrest after pointing gun at police

A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse Jail after allegedly pointing a gun at police Sunday in Onalaska.

John H. Czapiewski was arrested on charges of pointing a firearm at a person, failure to comply with a police officer, criminal trespass to a dwelling and bail jumping.

Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South, where Czapiewski was sleeping on the back porch. When officers approached Czapiewski, he reportedly pointed a gun at them. Police fired five non-lethal rounds to bring Czapiewski under control. No one else was injured in the incident.

Onalaska police closed traffic on 2nd Avenue South from Elm Street to Oak Forest Drive and asked to citizens to avoid the area. The street was reopened shortly after noon.

