Onalaska man arrested after high-speed chase through Holmen
Onalaska man arrested after high-speed chase through Holmen

A 36-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Holmen April 24.

Nongchia Yang faces a felony count of fleeing an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Yang was traveling 97 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 53 around midnight before exiting onto Hwy. OT and failing to stop at a stop sign. Police pursued Yang’s vehicle westbound on Hwy. OT and north onto Hwy. 35.

Yang’s vehicle then turned onto Scott Drive and continued at a high rate of speed as he negotiated a series of winding curves. As Yang’s vehicle made its way around a corner onto Kimberly Street, it pulled into a driveway and stopped abruptly. Yang exited the vehicle with his hands at his sides.

A police officer stopped Yang by drawing a firearm. After multiple requests, Yang complied with a police order to lie face-down on the ground. He was then arrested and handcuffed.

The complaint says Yang made reference to inactive warrants and said police had no power to arrest him. A search of Yang reportedly found a small marijuana joint that appeared to have been smoked and put out.

The post-Hwy. 53 portion of the chase covered 1.2 miles with Yang reportedly reaching a speed of 71 mph.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Yang held on a $1,000 cash bond.

Nongchia Yang

Yang
