Onalaska man arrested for 4th offense OWI
Onalaska man arrested for 4th offense OWI

An Onalaska man with a youth passenger was charged with 4th offense OWI Friday.

Samuel J. Conger, 37, was pulled over for speeding at 10:54 p.m. on Hwy. 53 in Onalaska by the Wisconsin State Patrol, who noticed Conger seemed impaired. A child under 16 was in the vehicle with Conger.

After conducting a standardized field sobriety test the trooper arrested Conger.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

