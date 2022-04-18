Onalaska man arrested for eighth-offense drunk driving

A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after his April 15 arrest for felony eighth-offense drunk driving.

Robert M. Christianson also faces a felony count of eighth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the site of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwys. D and DD in the town of Farmington. The vehicle had come to rest in a cornfield and was on fire when police arrived, but Christianson had exited the vehicle. He told police he was fine and declined medical attention.

The complaint says police detected a slight odor of intoxicants and that Christianson's eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. When asked how much beer he had consumed, Christianson replied, "less than a six pack" that he began consuming eight hours earlier. The complaint says he told police he probably wouldn't have ended up in the cornfield had he not been drinking and said multiple times, "Let's get this over with; I know where I'm going."

Christianson's most recent drunk driving conviction is from Monroe County in 2010. He has three others in La Crosse County, one each in Vernon and Jackson counties and one from Houston County, Minnesota.

Court commissioner Helen Kelly ordered a $2,500 cash bond for Christianson, who faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

