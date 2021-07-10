 Skip to main content
Onalaska man arrested for fourth-offense OWI
An Onalaska man with a youth passenger was charged with fourth-offense OWI Friday.

Samuel J. Conger, 37, was pulled over for speeding at 10:54 p.m. on Hwy. 53 in Onalaska by the Wisconsin State Patrol, who noticed Conger seemed impaired. A child under 16 was in the vehicle with Conger.

After conducting a standardized field sobriety test, the trooper arrested Conger.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

