An Onalaska man was arrested Sunday for drunken driving after he drove his car into the vehicle of a woman whom he had followed into La Crosse from Holmen.

Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, is in the La Crosse County Jail facing a sixth-offense operating while intoxicated charge after an incident at about 6:30 p.m. near the Rose Street Kwik Trip.

According to the police report, Sweeney was the driver of a green Buick Le Sabre that struck a Honda Insight.

Both drivers pulled into the Kwik Trip and police were called. Police say Sweeney seemed confused, but told officers he began drinking at 2 p.m. that day and had two 12-oz. beers before driving. He said he thought he was on 12th Avenue, not Rose Street in La Crosse.

The woman told police Sweeney had followed her from Holmen and was swerving all over the road, according to the report.

Sweeney was taken into custody and transported to the jail, where a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .266 percent, which is three times the legal limit.

