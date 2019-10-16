{{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was arrested early Wednesday for his ninth drunken driving offense and fleeing an officer after a six-mile chase.

Randall S. Horton, 56, was pulled over just after midnight Wednesday in Onalaska for operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked.

Horton stopped for the police officer, who approached him and asked how he was doing, according to the complaint. In response, Horton said, “I’m going,” put his vehicle in drive and left.

Randall Horton

Horton

Horton reached up to 60 mph during the chase through a residential neighborhood, before stopping at a dead end on Hanson Court, getting out of his car and attempting to flee on foot, according to the complaint. He was caught, taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs by Onalaska police officers.

Horton smelled of alcohol and told police he had four or five bottles of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, beginning at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the complaint. Due to a previous OWI conviction, Horton is forbidden from driving with a blood-alcohol concentration higher than 0.02%.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Horton was previously convicted of eight drunken driving offenses between 1992 and 2013.

Horton was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with ninth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, attempting to flee an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. If convicted, he faces at least three years imprisonment.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Horton to be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Should Horton post the bond, he will be forbidden from drinking alcohol and required to comply with Justice Support Services testing.

+34 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in October

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.