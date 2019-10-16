An Onalaska man was arrested early Wednesday for his ninth drunken driving offense and fleeing an officer after a six-mile chase.
Randall S. Horton, 56, was pulled over just after midnight Wednesday in Onalaska for operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked.
Horton stopped for the police officer, who approached him and asked how he was doing, according to the complaint. In response, Horton said, “I’m going,” put his vehicle in drive and left.
Horton reached up to 60 mph during the chase through a residential neighborhood, before stopping at a dead end on Hanson Court, getting out of his car and attempting to flee on foot, according to the complaint. He was caught, taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs by Onalaska police officers.
Horton smelled of alcohol and told police he had four or five bottles of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, beginning at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the complaint. Due to a previous OWI conviction, Horton is forbidden from driving with a blood-alcohol concentration higher than 0.02%.
Horton was previously convicted of eight drunken driving offenses between 1992 and 2013.
Horton was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with ninth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, attempting to flee an officer, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. If convicted, he faces at least three years imprisonment.
Judge Elliott Levine ordered Horton to be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Should Horton post the bond, he will be forbidden from drinking alcohol and required to comply with Justice Support Services testing.
Bralon M. Tabor, 20, Detroit and Corey Martin Jr., 31, Inkster, Mich., both were charged Oct. 15 with identity theft for financial gain and possession of THC. Tabor and Martin used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards at several gas stations in Wisconsin and Iowa, and had marijuana in their car when pulled over Oct. 10 for speeding, according to the complaint.
Stephen Walz
Stephen M. Walz, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Walz had 2.5 grams of meth and 1.6 grams of heroin Sept. 6 when he was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Chenoa Danick
Yahyaa Kelly
Angela Sale
Kelly Knudtson
Anthony Clay
Joseph Daube
Jerry Balfany
Elijah Rudie
Phillip Hughes
Donald Greeno
Martin Curlee
Tyrone Schara
Justin Blum
Edward Foster
Star Yang
Rebekka J. Ames
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Dillon Heiller
Taylor Ludwig
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Tristen Landers
Marci Johnson
Demetrius Partee
Devon Yang
Chue Yee Xiong
Debra White
Bridget Schlicht
Alexis Pickett
Donald Lee Jr
Andre Robinson
Jamie Kaiser
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Tyler Muller
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
