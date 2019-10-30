{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis Green

Green

An Onalaska man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting last weekend which left one injured.

Curtis Green, 39, was charged Oct. 30 on felony charges of first degree reckless injury; endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of first degree reckless endangering safety.

The charges stem from an Oct. 26 shooting in the area of the 500 block of Brickl Road in the village of West Salem, in which one individual sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a La Crosse area hospital, according to a release from the West Salem Police Department, which also calls the incident isolated. 

Assisting in the investigation were the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse Police Department, Onalaska Police Department, Holmen Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

