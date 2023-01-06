Onalaska man charged in child pornography bust

A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graphic photos of children.

Anthony C. Schmidt was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of child pornography and three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a cybertip in November that Schmidt had exchanged numerous photos and videos of children as young as 5 being subjected to sexually graphic behavior. He reportedly asked other users if they had "young" or "younger" images.

The complaint says the files were exchanged at both his home and workplace.

Police approached Schmidt Jan. 4 at his place of employment. The complaint says he admitted consuming pornography. He said he belonged to a church group for "pornography addicts" but was more evasive about whether he consumed child pornography.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked that Schmidt be held on a $50,000 cash bond. She described the images and photos Schmidt traded as "child sexual assault material" and that police are pursuing additional tips about Schmidt's online activities.

Ruud said Schmidt is a flight risk and asked that his passport be confiscated.

"Given the nature and volume of the evidence the state has, the state believes its case is strong," Ruud said.

Ruud asked for bond conditions prohibiting contact with anyone younger than 18 and access to the internet.

Defense counsel David Pierce argued against a large cash bail. He said Schmidt "has an enormous support system here in La Crosse" and can be expected to appear for his court dates. He said Schmidt, if released, would move in with his parents, who have already made arrangements to have their internet disconnected.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez granted Ruud's $50,000 bail request. She expressed skepticism about Schmidt's potential living arrangements.

"The issue becomes the additional question about distribution ... which means there may be more to Mr. Schmidt than his family knows, and that gives the court concern for flight risk," Gonzalez said. "I have significant concerns about there being resources to Mr. Schmidt that his family doesn't know about."

The complaint lists Schmidt's place of employment as La Crosse Archery, owned by Shoot the Duck, Inc. The owners, Keith and Laura Rosenthal, issued a statement Friday that reads: "We learned from the La Crosse Sheriff's Department that our son-in-law and employee, Anthony Schmidt, was arrested. We are shocked and angry, but perhaps more than anything, we are overcome with sadness for all parties.

"Upon learning of the allegations, Anthony was placed on immediate leave and will remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and judicial process. Shoot the Duck Inc., is cooperating and will continue to cooperate with authorities. However, we respect Anthony's presumption of innocence and understand that he will remain innocent until proven otherwise by the state."

Schmidt's next court date is a Jan. 13 preliminary hearing. He faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

