An Onalaska man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he and an accomplice were accused of forcing their way into a La Crosse apartment Friday.

Travis Kidd

Kidd

According to the complaint, Travis W. Kidd, 37, and an unnamed accomplice kicked in the door to a Seventh Street apartment, attacking a man who was inside, leaving him with a bloody nose.

The victim told police the shorter of the men, who had his face covered, had a knife and punched him, and Kidd had a 9-millimeter pistol. According to the complaint, the victim ran into the bathroom and locked himself inside until the two intruders moved into a bedroom.

The victim identified Kidd as one of the intruders from his Facebook page, saying he was 100 percent sure it was him because of his unique tattoos.

Kidd was taken into custody later that day and charged Monday with armed burglary, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor battery, all as a party to a crime and a repeater.

He remains jailed on a $2,500 cash bond, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 29.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

