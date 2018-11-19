An Onalaska man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he and an accomplice were accused of forcing their way into a La Crosse apartment Friday.
According to the complaint, Travis W. Kidd, 37, and an unnamed accomplice kicked in the door to a Seventh Street apartment, attacking a man who was inside, leaving him with a bloody nose.
The victim told police the shorter of the men, who had his face covered, had a knife and punched him, and Kidd had a 9-millimeter pistol. According to the complaint, the victim ran into the bathroom and locked himself inside until the two intruders moved into a bedroom.
The victim identified Kidd as one of the intruders from his Facebook page, saying he was 100 percent sure it was him because of his unique tattoos.
Kidd was taken into custody later that day and charged Monday with armed burglary, criminal trespassing and misdemeanor battery, all as a party to a crime and a repeater.
He remains jailed on a $2,500 cash bond, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 29.
Denise A. Oliver, 48, of Bangor was charged Nov. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oliver had 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams and several glass pipes in her vehicle during a July 6 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Filemon Hernandez
Blong Vue
Treyvonte Board
Benjamin Devine
Joseph Weaver Jr.
Tyrone Eagon
Joshua Bledsoe
Joshua Bledsoe, 30, of Portage, Wis., was charged Nov. 14 with stalking, burglary of a building or dwelling and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, all charges of domestic abuse. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe entered the home of the mother of his children, with whom he is ordered to have no contact, and left a threatening note under her bed, according to the complaint.
Jordan Henke
Calvin Fossedal
Calvin Fossedal, 60, of West Salem was charged Nov. 14 with operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in blood, both as fifth or sixth offenses. Fossedal was stopped while driving erratically Oct. 28 and confessed to smoking marijuana while driving and failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.
Scott Windbiel
Scott Windbiel, 43, of 711 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Windbiel was found with between 25 to 30 used syringes and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
Bailey J. Hedum
Monica A. Thompson
Monica A. Thompson, 20, of 1008 State St. was charged Nov. 13 with battery to a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer. Thompson got into an argument with officers during a medical call on Monday. She struck one of the officers and later spat in his face, according to the complaint.
Heidi L. Wilson
Monica L. Vian
Monica L. Vian, 40, of Sparta was charged Nov. 13 with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime. Vian was arrested for her part in forging checks at two La Crosse Kwik Trips in July, according to the complaint.
Dwayne K. Rodgers
Sarah M. Frost
Sarah M. Frost, 37, of 803 Moore St. was charged Nov. 13 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). On Nov. 4, Frost called police to report that teenage boy had been “belligerent and defiant.” Frost, who appeared to be drunk that evening, had wrestled and choked him after he went to Walmart to get bread, according to the complaint.
Connor M. Dwight
Mathew G. Docken
Kevin Burkhalter
Kevin Burkhalter, 45, of Tomah was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a third offenses, and on this occasion with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer. Burkhalter was pulled over for speeding Oct. 26 and had an open container of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint.
Matthew Copus
Matthew Copus, 36, of 2203 Charles St., was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a restricted controlled substance in blood, both as a fourth offense; possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and THC, all as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeater. Copus was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while driving with a revoked license March 1 and had both drugs in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jesse Kirk
Darrell Gosa
Tara A. Hoffman
Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Nov. 7 with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local Festival Foods, according to the criminal complaint.
Ontario D. Lowery
Nicholas Adam Parker
Jayde Anderson
David L. Brandt
Kong Yang
Cody J. Kneifl
Christopher D. Austin
Timothy Dion Holzer
Thai Nmi Yang
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Eric R. Seney
Dale L. Onsager
Charles E. Higgins
Bradley R. Hansen
Kelly R. Knudtson
Gary Cook III
Danielle McGinnis and Jack Scheske
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.