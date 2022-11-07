Onalaska man charged in road rage complaint

A 46-year-old Onalaska man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for allegedly knocking a woman unconscious during an Oct. 1 road rage incident in La Crosse.

James A. Wooden faces a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he was driving westbound with several passengers on Hwy. 16 around 2 p.m., when he encountered a vehicle operated in an aggressive manner by Wooden. The man said Wooden was driving at varying speeds and not allowing his vehicle to pass. The man said he exchanged hand gestures with a passenger in Wooden’s vehicle and that the passenger threw a water bottle at his vehicle.

The man said the two vehicles continued south on Losey Boulevard before Wooden’s vehicle came to a stop behind his vehicle at a red light on Main Street. The man said he, a female passenger in his vehicle and Wooden all exited their vehicles. A verbal altercation then ensued. The man said Wooden struck the woman once in the face with a closed fist. The man said Wooden then grabbed him and punched him before he was able push Wooden away. He said Wooden then walked away from the scene.

The woman told police she believed their vehicle had been damaged by the water bottle and that she told Wooden their vehicle wouldn't move from the intersection until the damage could be assessed. Police were unable to verify any damage.

The complaint says the woman was lying on the ground with several people around her when the first police officer arrived. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The complaint says the woman suffered a swollen jaw and a laceration on the top of her head.

Police arrested Wooden a short time later on 22nd Street near State Street. He told police he felt outnumbered during the altercation and started swinging in self-defense. Wooden said he was struck numerous times in the face and kicked in the back. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible back injury.

Wooden is free on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 14.