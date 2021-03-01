Onalaska man charged with 4th OWI after hit-and-run, police chase

A 30-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond for an alleged drunk driving incident that also involved a hit-and-run crash and a police chase.

Julian Aaron Bratton Murphy was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunk driving, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and fleeing an officer and misdemeanor counts of hit and run, operating after revocation and tampering with an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer Feb. 27 witnessed Murphy rear-end another vehicle at the intersection of West George Street and Rose Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The complaint says Murphy drove away from the scene of the crash. He allegedly ignored police lights and sirens, reached 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran two stop signs before turning northbound on Rose Street. He then continued in the normal flow of traffic as police followed him into Onalaska.