Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Jesse Allen Blackdeer was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of failing to pull over, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was northbound on Hwy. 35 in Onalaska around 1:30 a.m., when he observed a vehicle operated by Blackdeer lose control in the roundabout. Blackdeer reportedly knocked over a street sign and continued northbound on Hwy. 35.

The officer followed Blackdeer and activated the squad car's emergency lights. Blackdeer allegedly failed to pull over while maintaining a speed of 20-30 mph. The officer followed Blackdeer for one mile and then drove in a non-emergency manner to Blackdeer's residence on Hwy. Z.

The complaint says Blackdeer's vehicle was in the driveway and unoccupied when police arrived. Police were allowed into the home by another resident, who called for Blackdeer and reportedly asked, "Why were you out driving drunk again?" Police interviewed Blackdeer, who reportedly had slurred speech, glassy eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants.

The complaint says Blackdeer denied driving the vehicle and told police he never left home that night. Dispatch advised police that Blackdeer has a felony bond from La Crosse County with conditions that he not drive or consume alcohol.

Blackdeer was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw. A preliminary breath test registered a blood-alcohol level of .148.

The complaint lists four drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009. The first was in Clark County, and the other three were in La Crosse County.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Nelson asked for a cash bond. She said Blackdeer has another outstanding drunk driving case and that he faces significant prison time if convicted.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Blackdeer held on a $1,000 cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 10.

