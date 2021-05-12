Onalaska man charged with child neglect, misdemeanor battery

An Onalaska man was charged Wednesday with child neglect and misdemeanor battery after covering an infant’s mouth with a cloth and striking a teen.

In April, it was reported to a school resource officer that Cory Breidel, now 18, had smothered an infant in his home for several seconds and hit a teenage female. Though Child Protective Services was alerted to the incident, according to the criminal complaint, it was “deemed not necessary to report to law enforcement.” The police department elected to investigate.

The teenage victim told police that when the baby began crying on March 3, she and Breidel argued over who would tend to the child. Breidel then took a burp rag and put it over the baby’s mouth for around five seconds, according to the report. The teen struck Breidel in the back when he didn’t remove the cloth, and he then struck her on the back three times.

Another adult intervened and police were not called following the initial incident.