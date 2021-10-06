Onalaska man charged with child pornography

A 21-year-old Onalaska man who was free on bond after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with carrying pictures of nude girls on his cell phone.

Cody L. Luten faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography and two felony charges of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were tipped off that Luten had picked up a 14-year-old girl at Onalaska High School in violation of a bond condition that prohibits contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Police arrested Luten in front of his residence and reportedly found two cell phones in his possession. The complaint says the cell phones violated a bond condition that prohibits him from accessing the internet.

Police reportedly found multiple images of nude and sexually suggestive photos of the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl who is an acquaintance of Luten. Police also found multiple text messages between Luten and the 14-year-old.

Judge Scott Horne agreed with a request from assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey that Luten be held on a $10,000 cash bond.

"We're concerned about the predatory nature of his recent conduct," Donskey said. "He is unable and unwilling to comply with his bond conditions."

The cash bond includes provisions that prohibit Luten from accessing the internet or having contact with anyone under 18.

Luten was charged Sept. 3 with repeated sexual assault of the same child and was free on a $2,000 signature bond. The complaint says he lived in Maplewood, Minnesota, at the time of the assault. He has a pre-trial conference set for Oct. 8 in the assault case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.