Onalaska man charged with dealing fentanyl

A 36-year-old Onalaska man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for dealing fentanyl.

Jeffrey D. Miller faces a single felony charge of manufacture/delivery of narcotics. A separate complaint charges Miller with felony possession of an electric weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller sold 1.4 grams of fentanyl for $140 to a confidential informant Feb. 3, 2020. The informant reportedly told police that Miller was a reliable source of heroin and always had it available.

Miller was arrested by La Crosse police after an Oct. 14 traffic stop. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a small rechargeable Taser with no name or serial number.

Miller is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He has preliminary hearings in both cases set for Oct. 22.

Jeffrey Miller

Miller

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Missionaries pray for Haiti captives, kidnappers

