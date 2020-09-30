Onalaska man charged with drug offenses

A 29-year-old Onalaska man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a pair of drug offenses after a Sept. 15 arrest in La Crosse.

Christian A. Handahl faces charges of felony possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics and misdemeanor dispensing prescribed drugs without a prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were monitoring the 900 block of Adams Street in response to complaints about drug activity, when they observed a suspicious vehicle circling the block multiple times. The vehicle appeared to have illegally tinted windows, and police conducted a traffic stop. Police identified the driver as Handahl and immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police seized a zipper pouch belonging to Handahl that allegedly contained the following pills: 17 Alprazolam, 16 Methocarbamol, 10 Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine, three Diazepam, two Lorazepam and five Tramadol Hydrochloride. All except Methocarbamol are controlled substances. Handahl reportedly told police he had been collecting prescription medications and had no intention of using or selling them.

The complaint says police also found 2.4 grams of marijuana.