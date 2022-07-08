 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onalaska man charged with fifth drunk driving offense

A 36-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after his arrest July 7 for drunk driving.

Jesse A. Blackdeer was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Hwy. Z in the Town of Onalaska, where a passerby observed a vehicle against a guard rail with its lights on shortly before 4 a.m.

Police approached the vehicle and found Blackdeer sleeping in the driver’s seat with the radio playing very loudly. The complaint says it took multiple attempts by police to get Blackdeer awake. Once fully awake, the complaint says Blackdeer was disoriented and gave nonsensical answers to police questions.

The complaint says Blackdeer failed a field sobriety test and that a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .165.

Blackdeer has three drunk driving convictions from La Crosse County and one from Clark County dating from 2009 to 2010.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Blackdeer held on a $1,000 cash bond with provisions of no alcohol consumption and no driving.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

