 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onalaska man charged with fourth OWI
0 comments

Onalaska man charged with fourth OWI

{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson M. Patros

Wilson M. Patros

 Steve Rundio

A 63-year-old Onalaska man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a fourth-offense drunk driving.

Wilson M. Patros was also charged with fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Both offenses are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were dispatched to the 200 block of Avon Street, where a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Patros struck a legally parked vehicle. A witness saw Patros exit the vehicle and walk away from the crash.

Police caught up with Patros a short time later on Island Street. The complaint says Patros had bloodshot eyes, impaired speech and an odor of alcohol. He denied being involved in the crash and told police his truck had been stolen. He later admitted to being the driver and told police he struck the parked vehicle after reaching to the floorboard to pick something up.

The complaint says Patros agreed to a field sobriety test and showed multiple clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .062, below the legal limit of .08. A search of his person reportedly found an empty needle with the syringe broken off.

Patros agreed to a blood draw that was administered at Mayo Health System. During transport to the La Crosse County Jail, Patros fell in and out of sleep, which led police to suspect he was under the influence of a narcotic.

Patros' three previous drunk driving convictions were in La Crosse. He was released on a signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News