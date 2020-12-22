Onalaska man charged with fourth OWI

A 63-year-old Onalaska man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a fourth-offense drunk driving.
Wilson M. Patros was also charged with fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Both offenses are felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were dispatched to the 200 block of Avon Street, where a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck operated by Patros struck a legally parked vehicle. A witness saw Patros exit the vehicle and walk away from the crash.
Police caught up with Patros a short time later on Island Street. The complaint says Patros had bloodshot eyes, impaired speech and an odor of alcohol. He denied being involved in the crash and told police his truck had been stolen. He later admitted to being the driver and told police he struck the parked vehicle after reaching to the floorboard to pick something up.
The complaint says Patros agreed to a field sobriety test and showed multiple clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .062, below the legal limit of .08. A search of his person reportedly found an empty needle with the syringe broken off.
Patros agreed to a blood draw that was administered at Mayo Health System. During transport to the La Crosse County Jail, Patros fell in and out of sleep, which led police to suspect he was under the influence of a narcotic.
Patros' three previous drunk driving convictions were in La Crosse. He was released on a signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.
