 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Onalaska man charged with hidden camera in restroom bound over for trial

  • 0

A 61-year-old Onalaska man accused of recording people in a restroom waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

James B. Dinsmoor was bound over for trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court on four felony counts of capturing an intimate representation. Dinsmoor stood mute before Judge Todd Bjerke, who entered a not guilty plea on Dinsmoor’s behalf.

According to the criminal complaint, police found 261 photos and 124 videos of at least four different men using the restroom. The photos were reportedly recovered from a hidden camera connected to Wi-Fi and Dinsmoor’s home, where he operated a digital media marketing agency.

Dinsmoor’s attorney, Ted Skemp, told the court that he had discussions with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office but there has been no offer from the DA.

Dinsmoor is free on a signature bond he signed when he was arrested Jan. 12. His next court dates are a Feb. 10 pre-trial conference and a May 19 status conference.

People are also reading…

While speaking to GQ, the Euphoria star addressed how online trolls screenshot her nude scenes and tagged her family. Sydney reported some social media users had been posting clips of revealing scenes in Euphoria featuring Sydney's character Cassie and tagging the 25-year-old's family in the clips In the show, Cassie has nude videos of her circulated around school. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don't need that.It's completely disgusting and unfair.”
James B. Dinsmoor

Dinsmoor

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News