Onalaska man charged with hidden camera in restroom bound over for trial

A 61-year-old Onalaska man accused of recording people in a restroom waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

James B. Dinsmoor was bound over for trial in La Crosse County Circuit Court on four felony counts of capturing an intimate representation. Dinsmoor stood mute before Judge Todd Bjerke, who entered a not guilty plea on Dinsmoor’s behalf.

According to the criminal complaint, police found 261 photos and 124 videos of at least four different men using the restroom. The photos were reportedly recovered from a hidden camera connected to Wi-Fi and Dinsmoor’s home, where he operated a digital media marketing agency.

Dinsmoor’s attorney, Ted Skemp, told the court that he had discussions with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office but there has been no offer from the DA.

Dinsmoor is free on a signature bond he signed when he was arrested Jan. 12. His next court dates are a Feb. 10 pre-trial conference and a May 19 status conference.

IN PHOTOS: A day on the ice A day on the ice A day on the ice A day on the ice 1-13-22 outdoors photo1.jpg Outdoors photo 1 Sunday fishing Outdoors photo Socially distanced Grilling time Grant Kozelka A fine day for fishing Summit ice fishing Summit ice fishing