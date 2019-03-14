Derek W. Moyer

John F. Cahill

Rory L. Deer Jr.

Bernard E. Gray Jr.

Bryce D. Boncouri

Jacob J. Adams Jacob J. Adams, 21, of La Crosse, was charged March 12 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Police arrested Adams after Adams spit on an officer who was dispatched to Gundersen Health System because Adams was flailing his arms, spitting blood and swearing at staff who were trying to treat him for a possible concussion and alcohol poisoning, according to the complaint.

Jeremy J. Degenhardt

Jacob R. Lewis

Steven J. Christiansen

Dustin D. Birnbaum

Tiffany Thomson

James A. Conner III James A. Conner III, 43, of 2914 South 23rd St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine (second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense) and felony bail jumping. Conner was arrested after a March 1 traffic stop and K-9 sniff near the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.

Taylor Ludwig and Taylor Riniker

Ashley Beach

Vance White

Rick Roquet

Nichoel Farley

Timothy D. Peterson

Nicholas R. Hawkins

Tyrone Eagon

Derek Pedrin

Joshua Ward Jr

Max Stockert Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.

Sarah M. Stoehr