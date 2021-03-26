Onalaska man charged with multiple drug crimes

A 39-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $25,000 cash bond after being charged with multiple drug offenses.

Antjuano Green was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of cocaine, one felony county of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were alerted by a confidential informant that Green was selling crack cocaine. Police were familiar with Green, who had been released from prison eight months earlier after serving a drug-related sentence.

Police set up the first of two controlled buys March 17. The informant was given $2,000 and went to Green’s 310 Troy St. residence in Onalaska, where he purchased two bags of crack cocaine weighing a total of 45.5 grams.

A second controlled buy with the same informant was arranged for March 24. The informant was issued $1,100 and returned to Green’s residence. Green drove the informant to a location in the city of La Crosse, where the informant purchased 14.2 grams of crack cocaine.