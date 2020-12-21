Onalaska man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 20-year-old Onalaska man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with multiple drug charges after police responded to an erratic driving complaint Dec. 17 in Onalaska.

Dylan J. Bingham faces felony charges of possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of Schedule V drugs with intent to deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Sunfish wayside, where witnesses said a vehicle was driving very slowly and had difficulty negotiating a corner. The vehicle had left by the time police arrived, but the vehicle returned to the wayside a short time later and parked with the engine running.

An officer approached the vehicle and saw two occupants inside, one of whom was reportedly smoking a marijuana joint. The complaint says the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer asked the occupants what they were doing, and Bingham, who was sitting in the passenger seat, replied, "Just smoking, man, just smoking." The complaint says Bingham had bloodshot eyes and a lethargic expression.