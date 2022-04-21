Onalaska man charged with sexually assaulting child

A 35-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on at least three occasions in the town of Onalaska.

Jeronimo Hernandez Romero was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and intimidating a victim/witness. All four counts are felonies and carry a combined 170-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, two assaults occurred when the victim was under 13, and the third assault occurred when the victim was under 16.

Hernandez Romero was questioned by police and arrested April 19. The complaint says he admitted sharing a bed with the child and rubbing the child’s back with lotion but denied any sexual contact took place.

Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Hernandez Romero held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bail. Hernandez Romero also faces an immigration hold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.