 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Onalaska man charged with sexually assaulting child

  • 0

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

A 35-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on at least three occasions in the town of Onalaska.

Jeronimo Hernandez Romero was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and intimidating a victim/witness. All four counts are felonies and carry a combined 170-year prison sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, two assaults occurred when the victim was under 13, and the third assault occurred when the victim was under 16.

Hernandez Romero was questioned by police and arrested April 19. The complaint says he admitted sharing a bed with the child and rubbing the child’s back with lotion but denied any sexual contact took place.

Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Hernandez Romero held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bail. Hernandez Romero also faces an immigration hold.

People are also reading…

Jeronimo Hernandez Romero

Hernandez Romero

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Risky return home for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News