An Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon after he was accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Aaron Petras

Petras

Aaron M. Petras, 24, was arrested early Saturday on West Avenue in La Crosse after an altercation with another man.

Petras told police he went to downtown La Crosse Friday night with a group of friends and got into an argument with the victim, saying both he and the other man had been drinking, according to the criminal complaint.

The argument turned into a physical fight when Petras got home, say witnesses, who told police Petras grabbed a knife off the nearby kitchen counter and hit the other man with it until the blade broke off the handle, according to the complaint. He then picked up a second knife and hit the other man in the neck.

After the man started bleeding, the witnesses left the residence to go to the hospital and called 911 for help.

After being booked into La Crosse County Jail early Saturday, Petras told police he didn’t remember what the fight was about and he was not trying to kill the man.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Petras held on a $1,000 cash bond.

