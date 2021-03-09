Onalaska man charged with stalking

A 51-year-old Onalaska man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with harassing a woman in violation of a restraining order.

Rhett Hanson faces a felony charge of stalking/domestic abuse and misdemeanor charges of violating a restraining order and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called Onalaska police March 2 and said that Hanson followed her as she was driving home from work. She told police that Hanson recorded her by putting his cellphone over his steering wheel. She said Hanson pointed to his phone in a manner to make her aware she was being recorded.

The woman said it was the second day in a row that Hanson had recorded her. She told police she feared for her safety because Hanson’s stalking activity was escalating. The complaint lists multiple other dates when Hanson violated the restraining order. The violations included driving by the woman’s house located on a cul-de-sac, sending emails and letters and attempting to contact her through a third party.

Hanson was released on a $10,000 signature bond by judge Todd Bjerke.

