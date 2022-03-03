 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Onalaska man charged with three sex offenses

An 18-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of recording a sex act with an underage female and sending the recording to another underage female.

Jacob Daniel Conry was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography and exposing a child to harmful materials and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Conry convinced a juvenile male to record the sex act with a minor, identified in the complaint as Victim 1. Conry allegedly told the juvenile male to send an email of the video to another minor identified as Victim 2. The complaint says the offenses occurred on or about Feb. 28.

Police arrested Conry at his residence March 1. He reportedly told police he believed Victim 1 is 17 years old and Victim 2 is 16. Conry reportedly told police he sent the video to the juvenile male as a joke and that he didn’t anticipate it would be sent to Victim 2.

The complaint says Conry has a no-contact order with Victim 2, which was allegedly violated by sending her the video.

Conry was released on a $5,000 cash bond with a condition that he have no internet access and no contact with anyone under 18 except for immediate family.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

